Jennie-O and Hormel Foods recently donated $10,000 to the Barron Cupboard and Closet. Pictured from right are Jeremy Miller, Jennie-O Barron Plant human resources manager; Jon Sanborn, Jennie-O Barron Plant production manager; Lynne Hanse, Barron Cupboard and Closet director; Ann Stephens, Barron Cupboard and Closet volunteer; Mary Jo Noesen, Barron Cupboard and Closet volunteer; and James Patton, Barron Cupboard and Closet volunteer.