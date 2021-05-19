Orange plastic barrels and workers in day-glow yellow vests have reappeared in the village of Cameron during April and May 2021 as a number of public works projects begin along with the new construction season.
According to Gary Strand, project engineer for Cooper Engineering, Rice Lake, pavement is about to be completed along Romsos Avenue, where construction began last year on an estimated $1,071,741 project that includes a 40-foot street, curbs and gutters, and streetlights.
The work was halted by an early snowstorm in October 2020, but enough of the project was complete to allow construction of a new business, Solution Heating & Cooling, along the new street.
Also during May 2021, new sidewalks have been installed at several locations in the village.
The most visible project was along North First Street (County Hwy. SS) and Polar Avenue, which will help connect a residential area on Poplar Avenue to sidewalks leading to the high school/middle school campus.
New sidwalks have also been poured on Limits Avenue, just south of the school campus, and along the 400 and 500 blocks of Seventh Street, close to the old elementary school.
