The Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club recently presented local resident Josie Amundson with a plant acknowledging her membership with the club for 62 years.
Having coffee with her friends, Dorleen Nedland, Leah Harstad, Gerene Moen and Lorraine Glaser (whose idea it was), a club was established in 1959-1960.
Their first mission was to be a welcoming club for the community. Gifts were delivered to new teachers -- who had to be living in the district at that time -- and to other new residents.
Josie recalls that the group met in their homes for many years until the membership grew to 16.
Many years ago, the village of Prairie Farm hosted a town fair in an empty block west of River Street.
Josie said the club raised most of the funds working in the food stand at the fair. They also hosted a kiddie parade that weekend, with her own children participating.
Other memories sponsored by the club included the very successful talent show and plays held at the high school. Service projects included raking Pioneer Park and painting the playground equipment.
Josie has spent many years dedicated to serving her community and has no intention of stopping.
The Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club invites all ladies in the village and surrounding area to join and feel the pride of belonging to a great club.
Meetings are the first Monday of each month at 7pm at the United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm. For more information contact Cindy Miller (715) 296-7869.
