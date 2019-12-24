Barron Area School District has won seven awards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) program.
The awards were bestowed during the “Building the Heart of Successful Schools” 2019 conference, Dec. 5 and 6, 2019, at Wisconsin Dells.
According to Barron High School counselor Linda Mikunda, DPI “is committed to rewarding equitable schools (that) create a learning environment where students are healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged.
The award recognizes schools that help students achieve their full academic potential as well as supporting students in developing lifelong healthy behaviors. The Wisconsin School Health/WSCC Award is a way to recognize and celebrate schools with policies, programs and infrastructure to promote and sustain a healthy learning environment,” she said.
A total of 87 schools were awarded with nine platinum, 23 gold, 35 silver and 20 bronze awards.
Barron Area School platinum award winners were Almena Elementary, Dallas-Ridgeland Elementary, Barron Area Montessori and Riverview Middle School.
Awarded gold were Barron High School, Woodland Elementary and Advanced Learning Academy of Wisconsin. According to DPI, “the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model provides a framework that supports greater alignment, integration, and collaboration between health and education.”
The program was developed through a collaborative effort of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
The model outlines ways for schools to align health and learning through a school-wide approach; incorporate policy, process, and practice; center programming around the needs of the child; and encourage community engagement and collaboration.
