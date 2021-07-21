The Blue Hills Genealogical Society in connection with Pioneer Village Museum will sponsor a presentation by author Ron Arthur on the history of Stout Island on Red Cedar Lake, north of Rice Lake. The public is invited to this free program on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Village Museum Pavilion.
Arthur’s book will be available for purchase at the presentation.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Madison journalism school almost five decades ago, Ron Arthur began his writing career as a Milwaukee newspaper reporter. Later, he moved to the real estate business, but developed a sideline as a ghostwriter. Now in semi-retirement, he’s decided to focus his writing and art on tourism locations that promote their historic roots.
In 2018, he and his wife decided to stay at Stout’s Island Lodge as part of a fall color trip through northern Wisconsin and over to the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. They bumped into the owner/manager of the resort at the dock, waiting for the shuttle boat. This chance encounter started a conversation that led to an early version of his current book that was available for sale in limited release during 2019.
The current version, re-titled “White Pine & Red Cedar”, was supposed to launch last summer, but was put on hold like so many other things scheduled for 2020. This edition still functions well as a guidebook to Stout’s Island, but expands the remarkable story of Knapp-Stout & Co., the 19th Century lumber company led by company President, Frank Stout. Stout Island guests have learn that the famous lodge was built by a “lumber baron”. And now this book establishes the important place that he and his family business occupy in the history of Wisconsin and America.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society is once again meeting monthly. Their Aug. 9 meeting will be held 6:45 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12, N. 3rd St., Barron. More details about this and upcoming programs will be found in upcoming issues of the newspaper.
To join the Blue Hills Genealogical Society, go to www.bhgsbc.org and click on the join tab. The Society maintains a Resource Library at 410 E. LaSalle, Barron, that houses its collections of genealogical resources that are available to the public free for family history research. Appointments may be made to use the Resource Library by contacting Rosella Amundson at 715-527-5760 or at rjainwi@charter.net.
