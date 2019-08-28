Two funds dedicated to helping veterans will be the beneficiaries of the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College Barron County Heroes Golf Scramble on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Sioux Creek Golf Course, Chetek.
The event will raise money for the Barron County Veteran Aid Relief Fund and the WITC Veteran Emergency Fund, according to Stephanie Smith, WITC spokesperson.
Two-person team registration is $50 or four-person team for $100. There will be a 50/50 raffle, beer cart, longest putt, longest drive and auction items. There are also hole sponsorships available at $50, $100 and $250. Shotgun tee time will be at 2:30 and clubhouse games start at 1:30.
To sign up, call (715) 924-3139. Sponsorships and donations can be sent to the WITC Foundation at 1900 College Drive, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
“WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships,” Smith said. “Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success.”
For information on how to contribute, visit www.witc.edu/donate/
