Weather Shield Windows & Doors announced this week a strategic partnership with Rands Trucking.
Starting in May, Rands Trucking will be providing transportation services for Weather Shield window and door deliveries throughout North America. Leveraging Rands fleet of over 200 trucks and six terminal locations will allow Weather Shield to maximize delivery efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction.
Rands Trucking has specialized in delivering windows and doors since its founding in 1982. This experience and their proven track record make Rands the right choice to ensure our products are delivered with the best possible care. The move to an outside transportation partner will allow Weather Shield to continue to focus on innovating, designing, and crafting high-quality window and door products.
With this partnership, Rands plans to hire existing Weather Shield drivers and dispatchers to join their team.
With over 35 years of trucking and logistics experience, Rands Trucking is committed to outstanding customer service. Our goal has always been to provide satisfying and rewarding work to our employees and to provide service that will positively reflect on our company.
Weather Shield Windows & Doors is intelligent design. Weather Shield combines artistry and engineering to create high-end windows and doors that help architects, homebuilders and homeowners push the boundaries of what’s possible. Founded in 1955 and owned by the Schield family, Weather Shield is based in Medford, Wis.
