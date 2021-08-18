Health care doesn’t have to be staid, impersonal and expensive. That’s the message from Sensible Solutions Care Clinic in downtown Barron.
The clinic opened this summer, with a foundation for serving employees of the Barron Area School District and their families.
As of last week, the clinic is open to the public as well.
Ready to serve are an energetic trio of Jamie Edwards, Kaitlyn Sloan and Brooke Shatley.
Edwards is a nurse practitioner and owner.
She said that her experience in conventional health care settings gave her a desire to provide a superior alternative.
“As a young nurse practitioner I realized the value of a patient’s care for the high price was not acceptable to me,” said Edwards.
Edwards is a certified health coach with a special interest in lifestyle medicine.
“I work with people on what they can do, within their control through habit change.”
Sloan is nurse practitioner with a special interest in women’s health and family care.
Shatley is the clinic’s provider assistant and phlebotomist.
As a team they can provide physicals, manage chronic illness, and do screenings and preventative medicine. They can also do acute care, and provide basic services like stitches and removal of skin lesions.
Sensible Solutions also offers chiropractic services 8 hours a week through Dr. Lauryn Brunclik. of Blue Hills Chiropractic.
The clinic does not work with insurance and is cash only.
Edwards said this simplified approach saves on overhead and other factors that make health care so expensive in a conventional setting.
“My goal is to give people an affordable option to obtain health care,” she said. “As owner and clinician, it’s as direct as can be because I own the business and take care of the people.”
Clinic users can get a monthly membership or pay as they go for $100 per visit.
Edwards, daughter of Rita and the late Arvid Herrman, said as she was working toward opening a direct primary care clinic people told her to do it in Rice Lake or somewhere bigger.
“But my heart called me to Barron,” she said.
She said forming a partnership with the Barron Area School District helped solidify that.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and associate with that environment,” said Edwards.
The clinic opened to school district employees and their families on July 1.
Of course, the goal was always to offer care to as many people as possible.
“I want people to feel encouraged and know that options exist for becoming as healthy as they can be and live their fullest life,” said Edwards. “It sounds corny, but that’s really what we’re all about.”
Sensible Solutions Care Clinic, 337 E. LaSalle Ave., is open weekdays at the following hours: Mondays 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call 715-637-0001 or visit www.sscareclinic.com.
