The fourth of five elections to be held in Barron County this year will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, when voters who wish to declare their party allegiance can cast ballots in the Wisconsin Partisan Primary.
An advertisement with a sample ballot and detailed voter instructions appears elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
The names of eight candidates will appear on the ballot, starting with the 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany, a former Wisconsin State Senator from Oneida County, defeated challenger Tricia Zunker, a Democrat, in a special congressional election on May 12, 2020.
Tiffany is serving out the remainder of a two-year term, which expires at the end of 2020. His predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, resigned in September 2019. The seat remained vacant for approximately eight months, until the May 12 election.
The ballot also includes a pair of candidates running uncontested in their parties for the office of 75th District State Representative.
That position is now held by incumbent Republican Romaine R. Quinn, who announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election after three terms in the Assembly.
The new candidates include Democrat John C. Ellenson, a counselor for the Barron Area School District, and Republican David Armstrong, a former Rice Lake City Council member now working as executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation.
The remaining four candidates -- all Republicans -- are running unopposed for county-level offices. They include District Attorney Brian H. Wright, County Clerk DeeAnn Cook, Treasurer Yvonne Ritchie and Register of Deeds Margo Katterhagen. All are incumbents.
In a partisan primary, voters may cast ballots in only one party’s election. The ballot starts with a party preference selection, in which voters are required to commit themselves to the Democratic, Republican or Constitution parties.
Although the ballot includes references to Constitutional Party candidates for Congress, the Assembly and the four county offices, there are no declared candidates on the Barron County ballot in that party
