The public is invited to join members of the Blue Hills Genealogical Society at 3 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, to transcribe and take photos of gravestones at the Lakeview (Perley) Cemetery between Almena and Turtle Lake.
A rain date will be posted online at www.bhgsbc.org as the date approaches.
Volunteers should wear work clothes, shoes, and gloves and bring a digital camera, if they have one, equipped with a USB port.
A plastic scraper, rags, brush, bucket and water are handy in cleaning the stones. Pencils to transcribe will be needed, but clipboards and paper will be furnished.
To get to the cemetery, take U.S. Hwy. 8 west from Barron to Second Street, between Almena and Turtle Lake. Turn north, or right, onto Second Street, and go about 1 ½ miles to the cemetery, which is located on the right (east) side of the road.
If you’re coming from the north, travel down to Hwy. 8, go to Second Street, and follow the directions above.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society photographs and transcribes the gravestones in Barron County as a project for those doing family history research.
The information is then available at the Resource Library, 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron, or online at www.bhgsbc.org.
The Resource Library is currently closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Notice of its opening will be made in the paper and online. If you would like to join the Society, go to the website for instructions.
With the concerns about COVID-19, the July 13 meeting will also be working at Lakeview Cemetery and will be held at 3 p.m.
August and September meetings are currently on hold, depending on COVID-19 conditions. Notice of those meetings will be available in the papers and online.
Now is a good time to apply for the Pioneer, Century or Junior Family Historian certificates.
Go to the Society website at www.bhgsbc.org for applications and instructions. Applications should be sent to Linda Adams, P.O. Box 296, Cameron, Wis., 54822, or by calling (715) 205-2860.
For research help and lookups, contact Rosella Amundson, 209 W. Franklin Ave., Barron, Wis., 54812, or call (715) 537-5760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.