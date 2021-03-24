The State Assembly met twice this past week, and on Tuesday, March 16, State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) joined his Assembly colleagues on voting for a number of bipartisan healthcare measures.
“As the COVID vaccine rollout continues, the Assembly voted to allow dentists to administer COVID and flu vaccines,” Representative Armstrong said. “This will hopefully improve Wisconsin residents’ access to these vaccines. My colleagues and I also approved bills that will protect individuals with preexisting conditions should the courts strike down the Affordable Care Act. I also voted to regulate pharmacy benefit managers and increase autonomy for physician assistants, which I believe will also improve healthcare access.”
The Assembly reconvened on Wednesday, March 17, to pass a number of other bills, including proposals to update and streamline the Public Service Commission’s regulatory process, improve home inspection regulations, and make it easier for school districts that offer virtual education programs to accept open-enrollment students.
