Go back to the 60s with The GitBacks this Wednesday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson Park in Barron. The GitBacks are the musical trio of Bryan, Dave and Stan who have been performing 50’s & 60’s Rock ‘n’ Roll in Western Wisconsin for the past eight years.
Their repertoire includes songs from Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly to the Beatles, Rolling Stones and many other artists from that golden age of pop music.
The guys love packing as many songs into their high energy set as possible and may even throw a few surprises in along the way.
So Git-Back to the music of happy days with peace and love from a time when the music was hand clapping, toe tapping and fun.
The legendary 60’s Rock N Roll Band is from Clear Lake. Their appearance is made possible by the Barron Chamber of Commerce as part of their popular Summer Music in the Park Concert series.
The concert sponsors include Barron Electric Cooperative; Swant Graber Motors; Barron Plumbing & Heating; WESTconsin Credit Union; Liden, Dobberfuhl and Harrington, SC; Jennie-O Turkey Store: Barron Veterinary Clinic LTD; Barron Area Clergy Association; Koser Radio Network; Subway; and Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt & Associates, Inc.
