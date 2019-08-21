The build-up to the 96th annual Ridgeland Community Fair starts at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the village Community Center, as 10 young ladies compete in three age classifications in the Ridgeland Queen Pageant.
A week later, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, the fair continues with its time-honored schedule of Labor Day Weekend events -- including a free street dance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the downtown village park, featuring Barron’s own Chris Kroeze.
But, first things first.
Ridgeland royalty will be chosen at a queen’s pageant this coming Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Community Center.
Candidates include:
Little Miss Ridgeland – MaryAnne Selkow, 6, daughter of Anthony and Mandy Selkow, Prairie Farm; Zoey Nedland, 6, daughter of Cory and Crystal Nedland, Prairie Farm; and Natalie Ellefson, 7, daughter of Briana and Robbie Jo Ellefson, New Auburn.
Junior Miss – Olivia Bever, 10, daughter of Joe and Alyssa Bever, Ridgeland; Jada Kahl, 13, daughter of Bridgette Kahl, Prairie Farm; Audrey Cutsforth, 10, daughter of Sheryl Gifford and Denny Cutsforth, Cameron; and Grace Mashak, 11, daughter of Jeff and Sonia Mashak, Ridgeland.
Miss Ridgeland – Esther Mashak, 17, daughter of Jeff and Sonia; Katie Shelton, 16, daughter of Marilyn and Kraig Shelton, Prairie Farm; and Elle Mark, daughter of Ron and Laura Mark, Dallas.
For more information about the event, call (715) 308-4062.
The Ridgeland Fair begins the following Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with a demolition derby at Eldon Luer Field, and continues through Labor Day weekend with a grand parade at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
Further information will appear in the Aug. 28 edition of the News-Shield.
