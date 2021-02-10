The Wolf’s Den on northern Prairie Lake has new owners. Illinois natives, Brian Claudnic, Kim Claudnic, Connie Tunget and Ken Henry have purchased the establishment from former owners Barb Erickson and Dawn Kampa.
Brian Claudnic’s parents have a house in the Chetek area and that’s how the group came to visit the area. They fell in love with the people and the region, said Henry. They were pleasantly surprised by the number of vacationers and transplants from their area of Illinois.
Henry said they won’t be bringing big changes to the Wolf’s Den, but they are planning to add food before the fishing opener in May. They will also expand the RV campground with four campsites.
Tunget said they will also have more events to draw people to the area, including live music.
The new owners plan to have a grand opening later this summer.
For now, the winter hours are Thursday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to close. Summer hours will be posted at a later date.
More information can be found online at wolfsdenrvresortbarandcampground.com. Wolf’s Den can be found on Facebook by searching Wolf’s Den Campground.
Wolf’s Den is located at 1296 21-3/4 St., Cameron.
