An approximately three-mile fall color hike on the Ice Age Trail will be hosted Saturday Oct. 3, by the Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.
The hike takes place on the Grassy Lake trail segment, starting near Barronett.
Hikers are asked to meet at the trailhead on Pershing Road, one-half mile east of Old U.S. Hwy. 63, by 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3.
The hike will go to Lehmann Lake Road, a little less than three miles, and shuttle back to vehicles.
Call (715) 761-1657 to register and arrange for a seat on the shuttle.
Hikers can wear masks if they choose, and organizers will try to spread people out. Visit www.iceagetrail.org for a map of the area.
