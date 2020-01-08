Barron County high school students are invited to apply for three $250 scholarships offered this year by the Barron County Farm Bureau.
The scholarships are available to all high school seniors in the county, with preference given to students from Barron County Farm Bureau families.
Awards will be based on the student’s past school and community activities.
Scholarship recipients will be presented with certificate of scholarship this spring and the scholarship will be awarded after the student has completed one semester of college or vocational school and has provided a transcript with at least a 2.0 grade point average.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 1, 2020.
Scholarship application forms are available from any high school guidance counselor. An electronic version may be downloaded by visiting https://wfbf.com/about/counties/barron/
For information, contact Karyn Schauf, Barron County Farm Bureau president, at (715) 790-7203, or Katie Mattison Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, (715) 418-0975, or kmattison@wfbf.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.