When the state started shutting down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic of spring of 2020, court cases, like everything else, were put on hold.
But not for long—not if Judge James Babler had anything to say about it.
“If Walmart and Kwik Trip can be open, so can the courts,” said Babler in an interview Monday, April 25.
That willingness to adapt and continue to seek justice, on top of a long career of running court efficiently and fairly, has earned Babler the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Judge of the Year Award.
According to the bar association, “Judge Babler, say those who know him, is considered one of the most forward-thinking judges in the state. An innovator, mentor, and teacher, he looks at best practices and evolves his own procedures when there is a better way. When the pandemic hit, Judge Babler went to a virtual courtroom with speed and efficiency because of his leadership and dedication to using technology in the courtroom.”
The award came as a total surprise to Babler. He got a call out of the blue from Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge Ann Walsh Bradley to tell him the news.
He was nominated by fellow Barron County judge Maureen Boyle.
She wrote in the nomination, “Jim has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of our judiciary throughout his judicial career and he continues to do so during these difficult and challenging times. Judge Babler is a true servant leader whose professional life is a testament to Robert Ingersoll’s famous quote, ‘We rise by lifting others.’”
Boyle noted that not only did Babler help keep regular court proceedings moving, he also helped create innovative programs like Family Drug Treatment Court and the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.
Barron County was one of 11 courts nationwide to receive a 3-year grant for Family Drug Treatment Court, which provides services to parents who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in an effort to expedite reunification with their children. Babler held the first hearings in August of 2020.
CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children’s best interests. They stay with each case until it is closed and the child is in a safe, permanent home including a parental home.
On receiving the award, Babler said, “It’s very humbling. It’s significant, especially when you live up here where it’s harder to get noticed.”
Babler will be officially honored as Judge of the Year at the State Bar’s annual meeting and conference at Lake Geneva in June.
Staying On Schedule
Barron County court proceedings pivoted to online conferencing with Zoom, finding it an efficient format for handling cases, even after COVID-19 restrictions ended.
Babler said up to 90 percent of court proceedings were being handled virtually, and now about half are still done via Zoom.
“This is the 21st Century,” said Babler.
He explained that being able to save time and travel for both clients and lawyers also saves money.
But not all cases can be tried online. In Barron County, 26 jury trials continued in-person during the pandemic. In that same period, Dane County, which has more than 10 times the population of Barron County, conducted none.
The stalling of trials during the pandemic, along with other factors, created a substantial backlog in criminal cases in Dane County and many other Wisconsin counties, according to an article in the Wisconsin State Journal in December of 2021.
Babler himself is one of the people trying to help county circuit courts around the state stay on schedule.
He is both an instructor and associate dean of the Wisconsin Judicial College, which provides training to new judges when they assume the bench and every 6 years after that.
His latest course is “Effective Case Management Post-Pandemic.”
Babler is also on the steering committee for the state's Circuit Court Automation Program (CCAP). The system not only provides case information to the public, but a more robust version serves as the court system’s calendar and court management system.
Decades of Service
Babler’s 19 years as county judge constitute less than half of his service to the people of Barron County.
After graduating from UW Law School, Babler’s first job was assistant district attorney in Barron County in 1979. He later became district attorney and held the position for 20 years.
He first became interested in law from watching courtroom dramas on television. He was inspired by stories of fighting for justice of the wrongly-accused, such as on the CBS show “The Defenders.”
“I went to law school thinking I would be a public defender,” said Babler.
But after a semester he decided he could do more to seek justice as a district attorney.
“A DA has enormous power,” said Babler. “You’re there to do justice, not just get a conviction. That appealed to me greatly.”
When Babler took that first ADA job, he didn’t know he would spend the next four decades in Barron County.
“I thought I would stay for a year and then go home and run for DA,” said Babler, referring to Portage, where he grew up.
But Babler liked the job and the people he worked with.
He ran for DA in Barron County in 1980 and lost. Babler ended up as ADA in Polk County, but retained a residence in Barron County in Turtle Lake.
In 1982 Babler grew a mustache, ran again for DA and won.
As the county’s top prosecutor, Babler handled almost all felony cases, especially the most serious crimes.
But if that wasn’t enough, he also served as the county government’s chief legal counsel.
“Working 60 to 70 hours a week was routine for me,” said Babler.
Babler was a single man for several years. But eventually he met a teacher named Susan who would become his wife. In 1990 Wisconsin legislators made district attorneys a state-funding position rather than county-funded as it was previously. That ended Babler’s role as legal counsel to the county.
Having a little less on his plate was probably a good thing for the Bablers. In 1993 their daughter Emma was born, and some years later they adopted another daughter, Clara. Emma is now a law librarian at the UW Law School and Clara is an undergraduate at UW-Eau Claire.
In 2003 when Judge James Eaton retired, Babler wasn’t sure he wanted to take his place. He was passionate about being a prosecutor, and had recently won the state bar’s Prosecutor of the Year award in 2001. But Babler said he accepted Gov. Jim Doyle’s appointment because it would be best for his family.
The Honorable Judge
Babler said the transition to judge was not too difficult, especially because he would be working with many of the same people he’d known for years.
Babler also felt that he had a strong sense of right and wrong and could make a difference in people’s lives.
“I’ve had many people tell me I’ve changed lives,” he said.
Evidence-based practices are a fundamental part of being an effective judge, he said.
One such practice is procedural fairness, which emphasizes fairness in the court process.
“It’s not just the outcome of a case, it’s how a person is treated. They just want to be treated fairly,” said Babler.
An example of this might be found in another trend that came out of pandemic time court policies.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the county jail, the inmate population was minimized. Rather than 130 inmates, only 60 to 70 were held, while many were instead monitored electronically.
Babler said electronic monitoring is effective as an alternative to Huber work release.
“Some people belong in prison,” said Babler. “But most do not, and there are a few in between.”
Lower jail numbers also put less strain on staff. Babler said housing more inmates requires more staff, and thus, higher costs.
Nowadays the Barron County Jail accepts many out-of-county inmates, usually people who were convicted and sentenced in a nearby county. Accepting out-of-county inmates also means more revenue.
In Barron County Circuit Court, Babler and the other two judges handle a variety of cases. This is in contrast to more populous counties where some judges might specialize in say civil or family law.
“Every day is different,” said Babler.
He likes the variety, but by far his favorite cases are adoptions.
“They’re the only cases where everyone is happy with the outcome,” said Babler.
Babler arrives at the Justice Center by 7 a.m. every work day and court begins promptly at 8. He said that time to prepare helps keep things on schedule.
“We’re very proud of how we run court here,” he said.
But the task is more difficult these days, as Barron County is down two public defenders and two assistant district attorney positions.
“It has really wreaked havoc with our schedules,” said Babler. “We need those people to be here. It really slows things down.”
A shortage of public defenders and attorneys is being felt nationwide, especially in rural areas. These jobs require long hours, and the pay isn’t as good as it might be in bigger communities or private practice.
Babler said even if someone wants to serve in a rural area, often a lack of job opportunities for their significant other can be a deal-breaker.
“I really don’t know what the solution is,” said Babler.
But you can trust that he’s working on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.