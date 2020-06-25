The Barron County Commission on Agriculture has awarded two college scholarships in the amount of $750 to Elizabeth Marie Erb from Barron High School, who is majoring in Animal Science-Pre Veterinary Emphasis at UW-River Falls, and Jonathon Scheps from Barron High School, who is majoring in Biology in the College of Ag and Life Sciences at UW-Madison. Recipients have been actively involved in agricultural operations and activities during their high school careers.
The Barron County Commission on Agriculture was formed in 2002 with funds generated through the sale of the Barron County Lime Quarry Property. The Commission on Agriculture accepts funding requests annually to be used in advocacy efforts to support local agricultural activities and provide educational support. The Commission also accepts scholarship applications for students looking to pursue post-secondary education in an Agriculture or Natural Resources field of study.
