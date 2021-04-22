A Barron woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense OWI after an 11-mile chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
At 4:52 p.m., a Barron County Deputy observed a van passing a car on Hwy. 25, just north of Barron, in a no passing zone. As the deputy went to stop the vehicle it sped up and failed to stop for the deputy. A chase ensued for about 11 miles when the driver came to a stop on 13 ½ Street and 20 ½ Avenue.
Taken into custody without further incident was Jayme Odash, 38 of Barron. She is being held in the Barron County jail on charges of Felony Fleeing and OWI-4th offense, awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
No injuries or damage to any property or vehicles occurred. The Sheriff’s
Department was assisted by Wisconsin DNR personnel.
