The Abundant Life Church of Cameron will be hosting Larry and Val Ewing Hanson for special services this coming Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Larry and Val graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Okla., and now serve as missionaries in Ghana, Africa.
The Abundant Life Church is located on Highway W west of Cameron across from the Museum. For more information please contact the Abundant Life Church at 715-458-4077.
