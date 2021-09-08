The search for the Golden Bear is underway once again in conjunction with the Barron Fall Fest, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 this year. The lucky finder will be rewarded with $50 in Barron Chamber Dollars. That prize will be doubled if the finder possesses a token handed out at the chamber’s Music in the Park concert held last Wednesday. Whoever finds the Golden Bear should take it to Barron City Hall to claim their Chamber Dollars.
Here are the weekly clues to date:
Week one
“Good people of Barron
It’s that time of year,
Your search for the Bear
Is about to begin.”
I’m hiding in town,
In the city I love,
No point feeling down
When there are others around.
I’m not by a highway
I’m not at the pound
You’ll have to look quickly
Before I am found.
Week Two
Are you still looking?
Searching for fame?
I am still hiding
In a place near a game.
With a summer that’s hot
And a good chance of rain
I’m enjoying cool air
And no outside pain
People will gather
People will eat
I am near them
Isn’t that neat?
Week Three
Week three has arrived
And I’m still hanging around
The clues will get easy
So that I may be found
If you are a senior
Or person who’s served
You may be near me
Please don’t be unnerved
If you see a pocket, solids or stripes
Witness a bank shot
Or a rack or some chalk
You are in luck because you are so hot
