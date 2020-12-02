Due to COVID-19, the Almena Community Club has decided not to have a visit from Santa this year.
According to club member Mary Vinopal, Santa has typically arrived at Almena Village Hall in December, first to visit with children and, later, to go to the homes of senior citizens.
However, health and safety concerns will require Santa to avoid person-to-person contact with older village residents, so the club will work with Santa for a visit in December 2021, instead.
