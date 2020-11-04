The Barron FFA Chapter is holding its annual fruit sale at this time, and will be accepting orders now through November 12, 2020, with delivery taking place in mid-December. Items offered include Texas red grapefruit; California navel oranges, Washington apples and pears, a variety of mixed fruit boxes, and an assortment of cheese, sausage, and nuts.
To place an order, please contact any Barron FFA member or contact Kristin Hanson, Barron FFA Advisor, at 537-5627, Extension 126, or email at hansonk@barron.k12.wi.us.
Online ordering and payment are available this year, and can take place at www.myfruitsale.com, and enter student code JE9M99 or use the direct link listed below.
https://www.myfruitsale.com/portal/customer/setstudent?code=JE9M99
Limited extra fruit will be available at the time of delivery; so order now to reserve your fruit! Money raised from this fruit sale goes toward funding FFA chapter activities, including student leadership development activities, membership dues for all agricultural education students, and conducting community service and agricultural literacy programs.
