Barron County is sustaining a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
According to Barron County Public Health, only 23 cases were reported in the first week of March. That is down from 49 last week and well down from weeks in mid January of 600 cases a week.
With the Omicron variant wave of COVID-19 fading, the CDC updated COVID-19 community recommendations. Their new Community Level tool classifies every county in the U.S. into low, medium, or high.
The CDC stated, “Knowing the COVID-19 Community Level in your area will help determine what prevention measures are needed to protect you and your loved ones, as well as decrease strain on hospitals and health systems.”
Barron County is still classified as “High,” meaning people are urged to stay up to date on vaccination, wear a mask indoors and get tested if feeling symptoms of illness.
Free masks are now available in some local retail stores, such as CVS.
Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from https://www.covidtests.gov/.
COVID-19 testing is offered at health care providers, pharmacies and at Barron County Public Health. The testing site is at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PCR testing, with results back in 1-2 days, can be scheduled at cur.tv/barron.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
