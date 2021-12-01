Delayed for roughly half a year by the coronavirus pandemic, results of the 2020 U.S. Census have been released during the fall of 2021, including data for the village of Almena.
The census profile shows that almost half of Almena’s 705 population is of German descent, followed by Norwegians, Irish, English and Italian. Manufacturing accounts for about one-third of the jobs held by Almena residents.
Thanks in part to the presence of the Barron Area School District’s Montessori School, 17 percent of the jobs are in the education sector, followed by 12 percent in construction.
Roughly one out of every 10 Almena residents is a U.S. military veteran, well above the state average of 6.9 percent. Men make up 95 percent of Almena’s vets, and women the other 5 percent.
About 7 percent of the population of Almena is in the 65-74 age group, and almost as many (6.3 percent) are age 75-84. Those age 85-older make up less than 3 percent of the population. Wisconsin’s statewide elderly population stands at 17.5 percent, a bit higher than the 15.5 percent in Almena.
Employment has held steady in the village of Almena during the five-year period of 2014-2019. The lowest employment rate was 58.2 percent in 2014, and the highest 65 percent in 2017. These percentages reflect the entire population, including adults and children.
Virtually the entire population of the village (96.7 percent) speak English. Roughly 3 percent are Spanish speakers. Of that number, none are U.S. citizens.
Other census categories:
Age group distribution -- the median age in Almena is 38 years, a bit lower than the 39.9 years for the state of Wisconsin.
Mobility -- 7.6 percent of Almena’s residents moved into the village from other parts of Barron County in the year before the census was taken (2019). About 4 percent moved in from other parts of Wisconsin.
Income -- The highest earning Almena families are those with married couples -- $76,875. Other categories: “family households,” $54,000; non-family households, $23,021.
An estimated 15 percent of Almena residents live at or below the federally-designated poverty line. Of those, 16 percent of Almena’s poor are age 65-over.
Education -- half the village residents have earned a high school degree, and nearly a quarter have some college education. Almost 8 percent have earned an associate’s degree and nearly 10 percent are college graduates. This compares with the state average of 31.3 percent who have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Housing -- Of the village’s 344 housing units, 309 were occupied while the 2020 census was taken.
The median monthly rental payment is $688, compared to $867 statewide. Of that, roughly one-fourth of rental units charge $500 or less per month. More than 70 percent of Almena renters pay in the $500-$999 category. Six percent pay $1,000 per month or more.
Health -- Roughly one out of every ten Almena residents reported “independent living difficulty” to the Census bureau. More than 10 percent had “ambulatory” difficulty, while about 9 percent had “cognitivie difficulty.”
Marital status -- More than 43 percent of census respondents reported they were married. About 21 percent were divorced, 7.2 percent were widowed, and more than 28 percent had never been married.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.