When one thinks of a small town’s volunteer fire department, they might visualize a few guys showing up at the fire station when the whistle sounds.
The first to arrive jumps behind the wheel, and off they go to the site of the fire. But that is not quite the way it is now, even in small northwestern Wisconsin communities like Ridgeland.
Former Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Chief Bob Moen talked about modern firefighting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, during an appearance before the Senior Memories group at Ridgeland Public Library.
He said the fire department functions under guidelines and standards set by state and federal authorities. Government rules require the department to meet certain standards and principles.
Entry level volunteers must have 60 hours of training before they can be at a fire, and they must get further training to drive any department vehicle.
The state requires each department to inspect buildings annually, financed by the 2 percent dues that the state collects from property insurance companies, he said. The state carries a fire rating for all fire districts. Most of the Ridgeland-Wilson district has a rating of 8 or 9 as there is no village water or hydrants available, and all water must be transported to the fire in most cases.
Most residents have to pay an extra surcharge on their home insurance because we live in a less than ideal location for strong firefighting success, Moen said.
Fire reports are submitted to the state, and the National Fire Protection Agency also oversees local departments.
Other government agencies can get involved, Moen said.
Ridgeland hasn’t had a situation where FEMA gets involved, but if it wanted their help the department would have to apply for and get a FEMA grant. OSHA also has authority, if there would be a confined space injury like a grain bin or other Hazmat incident. Finally, the DNR might have a presence at grass or brush fires where run-off to streams might occur.
Prior to 1952, Ridgeland did not have an official Fire Department, Moen said. Early 20th century firefighting was done with a bucket brigade and a two-wheeled cart with an acid-soda extinguisher.
In 1936 the bank donated land to build a firehouse. A cement block building was erected behind the bank in the spot now occupied by Mosaic’s maintenance building. Moen said it’s ironic that the firehouse, a Model T Ford and a 4-by-8-foot lockup cell were all destroyed in a fire. This catastrophe prompted the village of Ridgeland and town of Wilson to form a joint fire department in 1952, and to build the present fire station next to Lamperts. Lloyd “Bud” Olson was the first chief and since then the job has passed on to several others. Moen served from 1992 to 1998. Cory Mickelson is the current fire chief.
Moen started with the department in 1975. He said the chief has to keep accurate records for fire runs, volunteer hours, and equipment status and completes and submits an annual report each November. He also meets annually with the Ridgeland village board and Wilson township chair.
Public funds finance the Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Department, as do grants and donations.
The department equipment includes one pumper truck, two water tankers, one brush vehicle, one equipment response vehicle, and a side by side, used for brush fires and rescue and where access may be difficult. The water supply -- which enables rapid filling of the water tank -- is located near Nedland’s
Moen said the department averages between 13-22 incidents per year, including fires, accidents or other situations. At one time, barn fires were common, however, farmers don’t store wet hay (which could spontaneously ignite) in their barns anymore. And there are few barns left now, Moen said. Grass fires and brush fires now are the most frequent call outs, he added.
Each volunteer had a fire bar installed in the individual’s home, hooked up to the person’s phone. When it alerted, they were supposed to report as soon as possible to the firehouse. During Moen’s tenure as chief, the department switched to individual pagers.
Moen said that the early rubber fire suits were very hot and sticky. They shed water but not heat. Up to date turn-out gear (called Personal Alert Safety System) costs well over $4,000 for just one set.
Firefighters are required to be outfitted with Self Contained Breathing Apparatus equipped with compressed oxygen, a timer, and a gauge which will alert if the oxygen is about to be depleted. It will beep when the firefighter is not moving or falls, alerting other firefighters to get him out and away from the fire.
The department has an average of about 40 volunteers, a number that varies. Volunteers are paid at a stipulated rate for hours spent fighting fires. Volunteers must get at least 60 hours of training, for which they are also paid. An emergency vehicle operator must get an additional 12 hours of training. Pumper drivers get 28 hours, and a Hazardous Materials operator 16 hours.
Periodic refresher courses to keep volunteer knowledge current. Incidentally, Moen said, you must retire when you reach age 65.
The seniors wondered why fire departments are dispatched to accidents. Moen said that is a rule enforced by the state. Besides extinguishing vehicle fires, firefighters help police with traffic control or to secure helicopter landing areas. Firefighters sometimes are first responders and are prepared to assist at the scene of an accident.
One of the seniors reported that her spouse was with the department when the Prairie Farm church started on fire. That was his first firefighting experience. On another occasion they were fighting a barn fire and he was able to get into the barn where the animals were tied up with a twine string. He did not have a knife and was unable to cut the animals loose. That was a very traumatic memory for him, she said.
Another person said firefighters encounter things that are very difficult for a person to see, and that is another reason why we all appreciate our volunteer firefighters.
