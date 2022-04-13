A brunch for the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. at The Moose Lodge located at 402 E. Newton St. in Rice Lake.
The brunch is open to all ladies; there are no membership dues. The ladies of the Moose Lodge will be serving a ham and egg casserole, cinnamon rolls, fruit, and a beverage for a cost of $10.
Heidi Studer from Dent, Minn., will present a special feature on “Essential Oils for Everyday Health”. She will also share her inspirational life story entitled “Let’s Go On A Treasure Hunt: Discovering What Really Matters”.
Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, April 15.
Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
