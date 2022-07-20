COVID-19 activity is classified as ‘High’ in Barron County by the CDC.
The risk level to the community is determined largely by COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Among 26 hospitals in northwestern Wisconsin, there are 34 COVID-19 patients, an increase of seven people in seven days.
In Barron County for the week up to Friday, July 15, 64 new cases were reported.That is up from 48 the week before.
The public is advised to wear masks, stay up to date on vaccines and booster shots, and take additional precautions if at risk of severe illness.
For other vaccination locations near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers and pharmacies.
Testing kits can be ordered via the U.S. Postal Service at https://special.usps.com/testkits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.