Barron County UW-Extension 4-H program educator Sara Waldron won three awards in a 2021 statewide contest. Spencer Ritchey, Milayna Matson and Mylee Waldron played a big role in the STEM award. They are pictured with e-textile masks they created for an event with other 4-Hers. The masks have circuits sewn into them that turn on with a switch.