Barron County UW-Extension 4-H program educator Sara Waldron is the winner of three state awards.
The honors are as follows:
* Specialty Award for Excellence in STEM – This recognizes outstanding effort in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics projects and was awarded for the Barron County STEM Team that was created in the spring of 2020 for youth in grades 4-6. They met weekly, then bi-weekly and learned about STEM related concepts from guest speakers and came up with challenges for Barron County 4-H members.
It is led by 5th-graders Mylee Waldron and Spencer Ritchey of the Northern Lights 4-H club, and Milayna Matson from Prairie Hustlers. They have taught youth in grades 3-6 about simple circuits, switches, series circuits and parallel circuits.
* Specialty Award for Excellence in Teamwork – This recognizes outstanding Extension programs conducted by a team that demonstrate performance and significant results. It was for the Virtual Learning Community, which was created during the summer of 2020 with more than 6,500 participants in the first three months. This was created by Positive Youth Development colleagues from around the state, including Waldron, to give youth and families access to virtual learning opportunities taught by youth, volunteers and extension staff from across the state.
The work has continued throughout the year. The Virtual Learning Community is open to anyone (not just 4-H) and more information can be found at 4h.extension.wisc.edu/vlc.
* Communicator Award for Promotional Package (Team) – The award was given for a promotional package developed for an individual event/initiative. It was awarded for work done by a team as part of the 4-H Program Quality committee on the promotion of the Wisconsin 4-H Movement. The Wisconsin 4-H Movement is a new initiative in that defines the values of Wisconsin 4-H.
Waldron’s role on this team was developing the wording of the 4-H movement and designing many of the graphics and promotional pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.