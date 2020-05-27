The city of Barron’s annual but delayed Spring Clean-up will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Items should be at the curb by 8 a.m. Curbside items must be less than 50 lbs. and less than 3’ long. The event offers Barron residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items. White goods can be delivered to Barron City Hall, 1456 East La Salle Ave., where a walk-in type dumpster will be available.
The fee is $10 per appliance or electronic item taken to City Hall. Please bring proof of residency, as it will be checked at the time of drop off. Examples of white goods include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, stoves, trash compactors, trash disposals and washing machines. Televisions, computer CPUs, printers and monitors need to be delivered to City Hall at a $10 per unit fee.
Examples of unacceptable items include sinks, toilets, rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, hazardous waste, unbundled lumber or brush, loose yard waste, and building materials such as drywall and L.P. tanks, Please bag all trash.
Republic Service has donated trucks and labor to help with the project. The city of Barron will pay tipping fees. For assistance with questions, contact City Hall at 715-537-5631 or Republic Services at 715-234-7744.
