Even though the income tax season is going at high pitch, two accounting businesses in the News-Shield circulation area have adjusted their routines to abide by new “Safer at Home” restrictions put in place two weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Hoff Financial Services (Barron and Prairie Farm) and Guinn, Vinopal & Zahradka, Almena, have restricted foot traffic into their offices, according to announcements from both businesses earlier in March.
“We could not in good faith and judgment keep our doors open to foot traffic and yet do our part to ‘flatten the curve,’” Kelly Hoff, owner of Hoff Financial, wrote in a March 23 email.
In a separate message, Guinn, Vinopal & Zahradka said: “We are relieved that accounting firms have been deemed essential businesses. This will enable our staff to continue working in our offices or remotely throughout the shutdown. Public contact is limited but customers can pick up completed tax returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the statement added.
Both businesses offer paperless alternatives for customers who choose to upload tax documents and/or communicate online.
Although the tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15 for both state and federal taxpayers, Hoff urged clients to turn in documentation as soon as possible.
“With the current job situation, nearly every employee could use the extra money sooner than later,” she said.
According to Guinn, Vinopal & Zahradka, “the IRS and Wisconsin have also postponed the first quarter estimated tax payments, normally due on April 15, to July 15, 2020. (In addition), the deadline for making 2019 contributions to your individual retirement account (IRA) and health savings account (HSA) has also been extended to July 15, 2020,” the statement said.
