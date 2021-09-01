Barron County’s chapter of Court Appointed Special Advocates has a new director and new office location in Barron.
Michelle Ladehoff has been named Executive Director of CASA of Western Wisconsin, which has offices at 410 East LaSalle, Suite D.
CASA is a program that enlists citizen volunteers to champion the needs of abused and neglected children who are unsafe at home and must live temporarily under the jurisdiction of the courts and the supervision of the county child welfare system.
“It’s exciting to lead a local organization that has a direct impact on children in our own communities,” said Ladehoff. “We’re honored to be recognized by the Chamber for our work and I look forward to educating others about CASA, working with the legal system and social services, as well as helping recruit and train volunteers.”
Ladehofff was born and raised in Ladysmith and went on to get a degree at UW-Barron County, where she studied psychology, sociology and business. She has experience in business management with a service and customer service orientation.
“We are thrilled to have Michelle head up our efforts in Barron County,” stated Sue Schwartz, State Director of Wisconsin CASA. “She brings a broad range of expertise to the role and has an incredible passion and drive to help children in need.”
CASA is based in Green Bay and hopes to continue to grow into a statewide network.
Currently, CASA of Western Wisconsin has nine local advocates serving 19 kids in Barron County. Advocates not only assist the children in court settings, but also spend time with them as mentors.
Ladehoff said that after months of only virtual interactions, advocates and kids are happy to be interacting face to face once again.
More advocates are needed, and an advocate class is coming up at the end of September.
“We’ll always be recruiting,” said Ladehoff. “There’s so many kids in Barron County that could use the services of a CASA.”
She added, “It could be anybody. You just have to be passionate about helping children. They end up in the court system through no fault of their own. It’s a scary thing, and they don’t always understand it.”
CASA of Western Wisconsin launched in spring of 2019. It was previously housed 319 E. La Salle Ave., but moved to accommodate the expansion of Sensible Solutions Care Clinic.
Ladehoff said the new space is an upgrade, and has allowed for in-house training and an activity area for kids.
“It’s easier to have our own space to conduct business rather than shift and move,” she said.
For more information, contact Ladehoff at MLadehoff@casawesternwisconsin.org, visit www.casawesternwisconsin.org or call (715) 972-4800.
