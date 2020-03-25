The Blue Hills Genealogical Society is closing its Resource Library as of Monday, March 16. The Resource Library is located at 410 E. La Salle Ave. Ste. C, Barron, and is usually open Mondays from 2-5 p.m. “We are closing due to the coronavirus epidemic,” announced president Gloria Dobberfuhl. “Hopefully, this will be a short time. We will notify the public in the papers and on our website when we open again.”
“The April 13 meeting of the Society is also cancelled. We hope to be able to have our May 11 meeting, depending on the virus situation. Notice will be given to the papers and on our website.
“In the meantime, patrons may use our website at www.bhgsbc.org for information and to join the Society. April is our new year, so current members should renew their memberships now through April.
With so many organizations being closed, this is a good time for people to work on their family history. The Internet is open and a great source of genealogy information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.