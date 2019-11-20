Thanks to a recent request from Mayor Ron Fladten, Barron residents who still have debris on their property from last July’s windstorm can still have it removed – if the debris is brought to the edge of their property.
“The City Council just discussed this (recently),” City Administrator Liz Jacobson said Monday, Nov. 18.
She said that the city has an agreement with a private company to grind up damaged limbs, trees and stumps. The city still has a large pile of storm debris at its municipal yard on 14th Street, and grinding has already taken place at that location.
“If local residents can move their stumps (and other storm debris) to the curb, we’ll remove them,” Jacobson said. “There is a liability concern about going onto the private properties to get the (stumps and debris), which is why the city needs residents to bring the items to the curb,” she added.
Once the debris is stacked at the curb, Barron residents are invited to call Dave Hanson, city street superintendent at (715) 418-1055 to set up an appointment to have it removed, Jacobson said.
