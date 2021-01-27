4-H in Barron County is going virtual as it never has before.
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit nearly one year ago, 4-H leaders already faced the challenges of distance, fewer available workers and adult volunteers, and winter weather, as they developed programs for youth in five northwestern Wisconsin counties, including Barron, Burnett, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn.
But now, with the virus still keeping people relatively isolated and close to home, there’s even more emphasis on 4-H “virtuality.” One of the latest is Project Discovery, virtual classes open to 4-H members and nonmembers alike.
Online registration has started. Most classes and projects are due to begin in late January 2021.
The main computer portal for all winter classes is https://v2.4honline.com.
4-H Area 2 (which includes the five regional counties) has a set of instructions that lets everyone sign up for the events, including 4-H members and nonmembers.
According to Sara Waldron, UW-Extension program coordinator for Barron County, the programs are targeted at the following age groups: Cloverbuds (Kindergarten through Grade 2); Food, Science & Fun (Grade 3-up), Animal Science (Grades 3 through 8), Paper Art (all ages), Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math (STEAM) Team (Grades 3 through 6), and Outdoor Leadership (high school).
• The Cloverbud program includes a downloadable activity book developed by the Burnett County 4-H educator, Beth Rank. The 67-page activity book from 2018-19 is available online, and outlines projects that children and their parents can choose to work on.
Cloverbud virtual meetings take place the second Monday of each month from now through June 2021. For information, email Rank at beth.rank@wisc.edu or call (715) 349-2151.
Other programs:
• Paper Art, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Paper, glue and willing hands are all that are needed for the projects, according to project coordinator Sky Holt, Sawyer County educator.
For more information, call (715) 634-4839 or email sky.holt@wisc.edu.
• Animal Science meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Coordinator Breanne Meyer will help participants get to know a few favorite species and understand how to manage them. Call (715) 532-2151 or email breanne.meyer@wisc.edu.
• STEAM Team meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month. Coordinated by Waldron, the program starts with an introduction to electrical circuitry. Previous participants have worked on robotics and automated toys. For information, call (715) 537-6250 or email sara.waldron@wisc.edu.
• Food, Science & Fun meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month and includes food experiments and demonstrations, recipe sharing, and culinary skill development. Coordinators Beth Rank and Julie Yezek, Burnett County, can be reached at beth.rank@wisc.edu or (715) 349-2151.
• Outdoor Leadership meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Coordinators include Washburn County 4-H educator Anna DeMers and volunteer Sasha Busjahn. For information, email anna.demers@wisc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.