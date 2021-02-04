Cross country skiing is becoming increasingly popular as a wintertime activity.
The pandemic is pushing more people into outdoor recreation. Perhaps even the success of U.S. women in the 2018 Olympics, namely Minnesota’s Jessie Diggins, has inspired more people to take up the sport.
And while northern Wisconsin has not received a lot of snow, there has been enough and temperatures have been not too warm, and not too cold.
The end result is full parking lots at local trails on the weekends.
Local ski trail volunteers are hoping that translates into more donations, because trail grooming and maintenance is not cheap and takes time.
Ski trails in and around Barron County have different formulas as far as grooming equipment and personnel. Here’s a rundown how they make public lands amenable to skiers as well as snowshoers, winter bikers and even dogs.
Barron Area Nordic Trail Association (BANTA) maintains two-plus miles of trails in the woods, more than a mile of open field skiing, and three-quarters of a mile of snowshoe/winter hiking trails around Rockman’s Woods on the south side of Barron. Most of the trails are lighted, so people can enjoy them in the early morning and as late as 10 p.m.
Ski trail grooming is done with a snowmobile and grooming implement, called a Tidd Tech, which is common in the grooming and manufactured in Spooner. There are also drags and rollers used, particularly in the event of heavier snows.
“There are two of us that handle most of the grooming,” said Tyler Gruetzmacher, who is one of them along with Gary Mikolon. “We have a grooming snowmobile that is a bit of a beast—Three-speed transmission so we can creep along at 3-4 mph for the final pass. Slower the better.”
All labor is volunteered, so BANTA’s $4,000 annual budget goes mainly to snowmobile payments and fuel.
There are many variables to consider in grooming snow—depth, moisture, temperature.
“The main thing we are doing is getting the air out of the snow and breaking the crystals. This along with time and cold air, sets up a firm trail,” said Gruetzmacher.
Though Rockman’s Woods was decimated by the 2019 summer storm, cleanup included rebuilding of the trails. With such a level surface, only a few inches of snow is needed for grooming—a big plus in winters like this when there haven’t been heavy snows… yet.
“A four-inch snowfall may take five passes to get a trail groomed,” said Gruetzmacher. “ A big snow might take eight hours or more.”
Unfortunately, all this hard work is diminished if the trails are not respected by users.
“Footprints, especially in soft snow can become a problem if they harden,” said Gruetzmacher.
Skiing is also discouraged if snow is warm and wet, because deep ruts can result.
Of course, snowshoers, walkers and dogs have their own place to go.
“Our snowshoe trail system is just about as long as the ski trail and we really appreciate foot traffic on it,” said Gruetzmacher.
Cumberland Area Ski Touring Association (CASTA) maintains nearly 20 miles of trails known as Timberland Hills, accessed off Highway H near the Barron and Burnett county line.
There is a 1.5-mile lighted loop along Highway H, with lights on until 11 p.m., and the main trail system and warming hut is at the end of Boyd Lane north of the county line.
The trails, which range from gently rolling terrain to screaming hills ascending and descending amid remote lakes, are graced with top of the line grooming equipment made in Germany.
CASTA president Louis Muench said, “We struggled to find reliable grooming equipment that worked well for our trails. We have a variety of terrain and lighter equipment sometimes struggled on the hills. Last winter we bought a Pisten Bully groomer which has made a world of difference in the quality of our grooming.”
Grooming the entire system takes about eight hours, and is handled by one person.
“We would like to find more people,” said Muench.
The budget for grooming varies from season to season, but last year was about $5,000, not including loan payments on equipment. Of course, there are additional costs in having light trails and a large warming hut.
“Quality grooming requires a lot of work and money. Please respect groomed trails and follow any rules you see posted at trails,” said Muench.
Timberland Hills has a designated multi-use trail called the Alternative Loop, which allows fat tire biking, skijoring, snowshoeing and hiking.
“On the rest of our trails, we request that bikes and dogs stay off completely, and people walking or snowshoeing stay on the very edge of the trail single-file, but it has sometimes been a problem with people walking in the middle of the groomed trail and causing damage. We encourage everybody to get outside and enjoy winter, but please understand that the rules are there for a reason,” said Muench.
Blue Hills Trail Association maintains 22 miles of trails north of Weyerhaeuser along Firelane Road. The organization has paid groomers to keep the trails in dream condition for skiers.
BHTA secretary Tom Paulson said, “We have a fantastic head groomer (Ron Beebe) that makes himself available pretty much 24/7 for grooming. With his availability the past couple years, we've been able to shift to a lot of evening grooming that allows the trails to set up overnight—producing firm, fast conditions when skiers arrive the next day.”
The organization also has a new “right-hand man” and some skier members on standby as well.
“All our groomers are reimbursed as a contracted operator,” said Paulson, adding that up to $9,000 is budgeted for their efforts per season—fuel and mechanical costs not included.
“BHTA total expenses for each year are budgeted at about $20,000. Some years we spend as much as $40,000 when we have big items to replace,” said Paulson.
Two machines are used to pull grooming equipment. There’s a 2014 John Deere Gator with Camoplast tracks and a 2017 Arctic Cat Bearcat Groomers Special snowmobile.
Paulson said it is ideal to have both working in tandem.
“It produces a better grooming result, and is far safer in the event of mechanical problems,” he said.
Paulson quantified the effort with stats for last winter: “We groomed 285 hours - sometimes with one machine, sometimes with two machines. That's about 90 hours per month, 25 hours per week. Again about one-third of that is with two groomers working at one time.”
There is also work to be done in the off season.
Paulson said, “These trails need careful attention to get them ready for the winter skiing season. 20-plus miles of trails that need mowing, erosion control, bridge and culvert replacement. Our Gator is very useful for a lot of that work. And most of the summer/fall work is done by our members on a volunteer basis.”
The great privilege of public land also deserves mention.
“We have a great working relationship with the Rusk County Forestry Department. That is certainly worth noting,” said Paulson. “They let us use their land, and we reap a lot of benefits. They help us with trail mowing in the summer, and each year provide a couple days of bulldozer work to help with erosion control. Timber sales are set up as mostly select cuts so the ski trails remain shaded, while also allowing enough sunlight to help grass grow and assist with erosion control. Once loggers are done, the contract forces them to restore the ski trails to ‘same or better condition.’”
Blue Hills trails are in two parts on either side of the Fire Lane. The west side allows for dogs, but they are not welcome on the east side.
As for snowshoeing, there are more than 3 miles of designated trail, split between three loops starting at the warming hut.
Winter biking trails also require consistent grooming. The primary spot for snow biking in the area is Hiawatha Park in Rice Lake.
The system is part of CORBA Trails, an organization that maintains about 10 trail systems throughout northwest Wisconsin.
All grooming at Hiawatha is done by local resident Ron Kay, with a homemade grooming implement pulled by a specialized machine called a Snowdog.
"I spend about 3-4 hours a week on grooming," said Kay. "This winter has been a little tough with the super fine snow—tough to pack down."
CORBA purchased the Snowdog, with funds raised from local donors, in 2019. Prior to that Kay used his own three-wheeler to pull the groomer.
Ongoing costs are relatively small. Kay said $75-100 is spent on gas and maintenance annually.
Being in a residential neighborhood, foot traffic on the trails is a given. But it is less of a concern for bike trails than it is for ski trails.
"Most other trails REALLY discourage this but as a newer trail, in a residential area, I couldn't see this happening. Based on this, I groom a lot to get rid of postholes," said Kay.
Hiawatha includes a little over 2 miles of singletrack. Other area mountain bike trails groomed for snow biking include Wildcat Trails along Hwy. 70 east of Spooner and Hickory Ridge Trails east of New Auburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.