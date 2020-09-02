Thanks to a Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, announcement by U.S. Agriculture Sec. Sony Perdue, a free school breakfast and lunch program normally available only during the summer will be extended through the end of the year.
At the Barron Area School District, the free meals will be served to all enrolled students through the end of the year or until funding runs out, according to an announcement sent to parents Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Advanced Learning Academy (online) students can make use of a pre-order system to pick up meals from Barron High School, according to the announcement released by the district.
Students at Riverview Middle School and Barron High School will still have the option to purchase additional a la carte items through their student account.
Diane Tremblay, school district administrator, said new food service director Sara Black helped to coordinate the new program with the USDA and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
According to the USDA announcement, the program includes:
• School food service in all areas at no cost.
• Meals served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times.
• An option for parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
