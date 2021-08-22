A 33-year-old man lost his life after multiple bee stings in an incident reported the evening of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, according to Barron County Sheriff's department dispatch logs and the Almena Fire Department.
An unofficial social media post identified the victim as Jason Diesterhaft, an Almena resident who belonged to an area garden tractor pulling club.
Both dispatch logs and the social media posting indicated that funeral arrangements were being made through Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland.
Follow the News-Shield web page and read the Aug. 25 edition of the newspaper for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.