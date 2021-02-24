Representatives of the Barron Area School District will attend the Ridgeland Village Board meeting at 7 p.m. next Monday, March 1, 2021, to make a presentation on an estimated $400,000 in proposed improvements to Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School.
The meeting is open to the public.
The district has also scheduled two community forums on the referendum on Thursday, March 18 and Monday, March 22, starting at 6 p.m. both days. Both meetings can be attended virtually, according to Andrew Sloan, school district director of finance.
The original Ridgeland school building dates back to 1957, Sloan said Friday, Feb. 19.
Two additions were built in the succeeding 64 years. In 1992, two classrooms, a computer lab and an office were added. Six years later, in 1998, three new classrooms were built for kindergarten and Grades 1-2, along with mechanical and boiler rooms.
If voters throughout the district pass a school bond referendum on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School will be the scene of the following upgrades/improvements:
• Building interior -- Inner doors will be replaced in the school vestibule with a door that has “panic hardware” for increased school security.
• Building exterior -- Broken and/or water-damaged brick will be replaced, as well as repairs to the building’s “exterior insulation and finish system.” Online sources define this as a system that clads the exterior walls with an insulated finished surface and waterproofing.
As part of this program, workers will look for the source of moisture and discoloration on the outside brick and will install “weeps” to allow the brick to shed accumulated moisture. The exterior brick will also be cleaned.
In addition, the brick wall on the outside of the school gym will be tuckpointed, and caulking will be replaced in exterior wall joints and around windows.
Power-operated doors will be updated as part of the project, and a safety guardrail will be installed around a hatch on the school roof.
• Utilities -- the building’s plumbing fixtures will be repaired, and a new set of digital controls will be installed to run the school’s heating and air conditioning systems.
• School grounds -- Sidewalks will be replaced on the south and west sides of the Ridgeland-Dallas school property. New signs and painted stripes will be added to mark student drop-off locations.
There will be a project to track and re-route storm water away from the building and playgrounds, and a trench drain will be built along the south side of the building.
