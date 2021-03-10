Christian Schauf will be inducted into the Barron High School Hall of Fame at the Band/Choir Concert the evening of Monday, March 15.
Schauf is a 1998 graduate of Barron High School and has gone on to find success in entrepreneurship, music and more.
Currently, most of Schauf’s energy is going into his business, Uncharted Supply Co., a maker of survival kits.
“It has been a really fun and exciting year for us,” said Schauf, a resident of Park City, Utah. “We’re in a very focused growth phase.”
The company’s core product is the Seventy2, a backpack-sized kit capable of helping one person survive for several days in case of an emergency.
Schauf and business partner Mike Escamilla, along with other co-founders, got the business started in November of 2016. In 2017 the Seventy2 was featured on the TV show “Shark Tank.”
Schauf made an on-camera decision to sell a 10 percent stake in his company, in exchange for a $200,000 capital investment.
Since then the business has continued to grow. The Seventy2 has been featured in the likes of TIME, Outside Magazine, Popular Mechanics, The Wall Street Journal and Field & Stream.
Customers have included government organizations such as the CIA and FBI, as well as companies like Nike, Warner Brothers and Airbnb.
More recently Unchartered Supply products have made their way from numerous online stores to brick and mortar retail venues as well, such as Scheels and Bass Pro Shops.
Unchartered has also forged product partnerships with brands like Yeti and Harley-Davidson.
Schauf credits his farm upbringing largely for his success.
“The skills and work ethic learned has been a differentiator for me in life,” said Schauf, who is the son of Bob and Karyn Schauf, of Indianhead Holsteins.
Christian was active in sports and 4-H during his high school years. He was selected Outstanding Senior Boy of his class, received the Leadership Award at the Wisconsin State Fair, won the Senior Showmanship contest at the World Dairy Expo in Madison and Holstein Association of America’s Judy Hollingsworth Award. During his sophomore year, he broke his ankle in football and taught himself to play guitar. This ended up being the humble beginning of a band with his brother, Zach, known as ‘Catchpenny.’
Catchpenny went on to perform shows near and far, including dozens for troops overseas. In addition, Christian Schauf has organized the Bikes Over Baghdad tours of BMX bikers.
Between tours, Christian’s ‘day job’ was in marketing. He primarily helped start-up companies. He worked with Joe Heron to start Crispin Cider, an all-natural hard apple cider which was quickly acquired by MillerCoors. He also led marketing campaigns for several large international brands, including Harley-Davidson and GoPro.
He is also on boards for the Utah Avalanche Center and Eco Defense Group, and anti-poaching organization.
Schauf said high school was a difficult time, but it helpful to have some great teachers.
“They were impactful and guided me and believed in me,” said Schauf.
He said the Half of Fame honor was unexpected, but Schauf hopes he can be an inspiration to others.
“As you go through life, put your head down and work hard,” he said.
