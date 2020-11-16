Two people were injured after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 63 in Barronett on Saturday night, Nov. 14.
A man and woman were struck in front of Bistro 63 restaurant shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to Barron County sheriff’s dispatch logs. The woman suffered a head injury and broken femur and the man was rendered unconscious, according to the dispatch report.
Initial investigation shows a car driven by Sharai Hefty, 62 of Shell Lake, was traveling north on Highway 63 and struck Richard Lauterbach, 53, and Jane Lauterbach, 44, both of Shell Lake, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Both taken by ground ambulance to Cumberland Memorial Hospital with what were described as serious injuries. They were later transported to Regions hospital in Minnesota.
It was raining and the roadway was wet at the time of the collision.
Wisconsin State Parol was called to do a crash reconstruction.
The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Assisting the sheriff’s department was the Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Police Department and Spooner Ambulance.
