The first Thursday in May is known as the National Day of Prayer. This year’s, May 6, observance marks seven decades of prayer for America. The Judeo-Christian foundation of this nation has been the reason for it’s bountiful blessings and position of leadership in the world.
Today, the need for prayer continues perhaps as never before! All are urged to join in prayer on May 6, either privately or at one of the scheduled gatherings around Barron County.
In Barron, the Barron Foursquare Church is the site for the community’s prayer at 12 noon. Citizens will be praying for America’s seven spiritual mountains, family, church, workplace, education, military, government and media.
In Cumberland, a continental prayer breakfast will take place 6:45-8 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Hwy 48 and a gathering hosted by the First United Methodist Church will be held from 7-8 p.m.
Rice Lake’s National Day of Prayer gathering will be hosted by the Assembly of God on Hwy. 48 at 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty” and the verse is, 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Times and locations of other events can be found at www.nationaldayofprayer.org. Join your friends and neighbors in lifting up our nation in this much needed time of prayer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.