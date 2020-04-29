In the future, scholars will look back on this time to learn about individuals’ and societies’ responses to a worldwide pandemic. While archived news and Internet sites will be essential primary sources, the day-to-day, mundane, social, and emotional experiences of individuals can get lost. Historians are suggesting individuals keep a record of their lives during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Pioneer Village Museum and local county libraries would love you to share your works with them.
Your works can consist of jotting down your thoughts, questions, concerns and observations about what is going on in your lives right now. These writings could be in the form of a letter, a diary/journal entry or story. Maybe you would rather provide artwork, posters, photos, poetry, cartoons, songs or a video which are also considered primary sources. They are looking for submissions from both children and adults of all ages.
These entries will be shared on their Facebook pages, displayed at Pioneer Village Museum, and later published in a book. A release form, available on the Pioneer Village website, will need to be submitted with each entry.
Submissions will be accepted online by emailing them to barroncountyhistory2020@gmail.com or by mailing them to History Project in care of your local library. A list of participating libraries is available on the Pioneer Village website at https://www.pioneervillagemuseum.org/history-is-happening-now
Also, don’t forget you can use your time at home to improve your home environment and your world, while joining in on another Pioneer Village community challenge! The Pioneer Village Museum’s Earth Day 50 Days of Green is still going, and they’re eagerly looking for new participants every day! You can want to take the legacy of Senator Gaylord Nelson forward and continue the work of doing what you can, right here, right now, to help protect and restore our natural environment.
To encourage this, they’ve come up with a list of 50+ items that you can do that promotes a healthy environment. If you are able to do 15 of these things over the next 50 days, post pictures of your participation to their Facebook page, and your name will be entered into a drawing for $50 in gift certificates to local businesses. More information can be found at https://www.pioneervillagemuseum.org/50-acts-of-green
Barron County Historical Society
The Historical Society was formed in 1960 to preserve, advance, and disseminate knowledge of the history of Barron County. Through a network of members and volunteers, the Society operates the Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron, hosts events, and conducts tours. A car show, Heritage Days, Old Fashioned Fair, Bluegrass Festival, and Mountain Men Rendezvous are some of the annual events at the museum. The society also maintains a resource center with genealogy information, plat books, tapes of interviews, and family histories, which can be viewed when the library is open during the summer. Info: pioneervillagemuseum.org; 715.458.2080.
