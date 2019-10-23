The Friends of the Ridgeland Area Library will hold a “Spirits in the Night Wine and Craft Beer Tasting” event Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center. Advance tickets are $20 per person. They are $25 at the door.
Additional raffles and silent auction will take place at the event. Admission is limited to 200 guests. Tickets are available at Security Bank or Ray’s Market and from library board members.
