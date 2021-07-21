The Barron Spotlighters will present “100 lunches, a Gourmet Comedy” in September at the Barron Area Community Center.
Auditions will be held at the BACC Aug. 3-4 from 6-8 p.m. Performance dates will be Sept 17-19, and Sept. 24-26.
The audience will enjoy the presentation as successful mystery playwright Chuck Reynolds has had his plays lauded by all critics except Charity Starr. When she shows up at his home and has the unmitigated gall to ask his expert help in writing a play of her own, Chuck fiendishly insists that their teacher/pupil sessions be held over lunch with Charity footing the bill at the most expensive restaurant in New York City.
Lunatic writers provide a uniquely hilarious touch to these meetings. Love blossoms despite the scheming of Chuck’s amorous neighbor. Charity’s play opens on Broadway, and she finds out what it’s like to be a target for all her critical confreres. Non-stop fun, romance and explosive hilarity make this an ideal show for the entire family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.