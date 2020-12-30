A man accused of shooting another man in Barron during an apparent road rage incident has appeared in court on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Clayton M. Lauritsen, 20, of Cumberland, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Barron County Circuit Court. He appeared before Judge Michael Bitney. Lauritsen was represented by attorney Andrew T. Knaak.
A cash bond was set at $75,000 and Lauritsen was ordered to have no contact with five people. Bond conditions also stated he must not possess any firearms of any time, must not drive without a valid license or permit, must not leave the state without court permission and he must surrender his passport if he has one.
Lauritsen is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
