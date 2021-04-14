The City of Barron will be opening its community debris site, located at the east end of Woodland Avenue this week. Hours of availability will be as follows: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and 2nd and 4th Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This debris site is open to City residents only. Acceptable materials include leaves, yard waste, brush and logs. Full trees and stumps will not be accepted. A temporary brush collection site located south of the solar field construction is now closed.