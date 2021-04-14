Spring Clean-up for the city of Barron will be held Saturday, April 24. The annual occurrence is for city residents only. Items should be at the curb by 7 a.m.
White goods can be delivered to Barron City Hall from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., where a walk-in type dumpster will be available.
The fee is $10 per appliance or electronic item. Proof of residency will be checked at the collection site. Examples of white goods include refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, dryers, furnaces, heat pumps, water heaters, humidifiers, microwaves, stoves, trash compactors, trash disposals and washing machines.
Televisions, computer CPUs, printers and monitors can also be delivered to City Hall at a $10 per unit fee.
Examples of unacceptable items include sinks, toilets, tires, rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, hazardous waste, un-bundled lumber or brush, loose yard waste, L.P. tanks, and building materials such as drywall.
Please bag all trash, do not leave loose.
“Republic service has donated their trucks and labor to help with this project. The city of Barron will pay tipping fees. This spirit of cooperation between the City and Republic is great. I appreciate it, and on behalf of the city, thank Republic for their commitment to our community,” Mayor Ron Fladten said.
