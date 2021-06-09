Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Barron Area School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.
The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.
Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.
The following locations will be serving the free meals this summer during schedule summer school as follows:
Almena Elementary School: June 14-25, 2021; Aug. 2-13, 2021. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m.-Noon.
Woodland Elementary School: June 9-July 2, 2021; Aug. 2-27, 2021. Breakfast, 7:45-8:30 a.m.. Lunch, 11 a.m.-12 noon.
Riverview Middle School: June 14-25, 2021; Aug. 2-13, 2021. Breakfast, 7:45-8:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m.-12 noon.
Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School: June 14-25, 2021: Breakfast 7:45-8:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m.-noon.
Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
“This program fills a void created during the summertime when school lunches are not typically obtainable.” said Diane Tremblay, District Administrator. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this summer food service in order to help parents meet the nutritional needs of their children.”
