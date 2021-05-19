Open enrollment numbers are stable in the Barron School District according to information presented to the school board on Monday, May 18.
For the 2021 open enrollment period from February through April, 44 students applied to transfer out to another district while 39 applied to transfer in for the 2021-2022 school year.
Last year for the same period, 39 applied to open enroll in and 34 applied to enroll out.
The report is only part of the open enrollment picture. Open enrollment applications can be taken all year for special circumstances such as if a family is moving or if a child is bullied.
The latest data from the Department of Public Instruction shows Barron had 72 students enroll in and 68 enroll out for the 2019-2020 school year. But in 2018-2019, 62 enrolled in and 115 enrolled out—an outlier in recent years, which otherwise shows the district breaking even on open enrollment.
About a decade ago, the equation was more lopsided. For example, for 2009-2010 54 students transferred in and 178 transferred out, and for 2010-2011 59 transferred in and 152 transferred out, according to DPI data.
In other business, the board took the following actions:
• Approved resignations/retirements of Dwayne Mettner as Math Masters coach; Dave Smith as 7th grade boys and girls basketball coach; and Luke LaLiberty as special education program aide.
• Approved staffing recommendations for Chris Karstens as long-term substitute teacher; Eric Nelson as long-term substitute teacher; John Krull as assistant track coach; Elizabeth O’Connell-Bengston as River Middle School night cleaner; Stephanie Linsmeyer as 8th grade girls basketball coach; Jaylin Lansin as middle school cross country coach; Maren Mueller as support staff substitute and Brooke Halverson as 6th grade math teacher.
• Approved a proposal from CCF Bank to provide banking services for the school district.
• Approved staff compensation proposals, including two-percent increases for support staff, supervisory staff and administrative staff.
• Elected Jeff Nelson as board president, Dan McNeil as vice president, Danette Hellmann as treasurer, Kelli Rasmussen as clerk. Other school board members include Chris Donica, Megan Marion, Brittany Stephens, Orin Thompson and Kate Vruwink.
