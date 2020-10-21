Crews with the Barron County Highway Department will begin work today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, on a project to repair the bridge deck on County Hwy. O, where it passes over the Yellow River, in the town of Maple Grove.
Mark Servi, highway commissioner, said the project is on a portion of the highway between 11th Avenue and 11 ½ Avenue.
Work will consist of repair of the concrete surface of the bridge deck.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at the bridge, and will be controlled by signal lights.
A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. The intersection of Hwy. O and 11th Avenue will be closed when work is taking place on the west half of the structure.
For further information, call (715) 637-3755.
Motorists are asked to pay attention to the work zone, as conditions may change. The use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.